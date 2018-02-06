Pension fund and PIC give Eskom R5bn bridging loan
DA and unions concerned as latest move raises questions of legality
After strenuous denials of any Eskom bailout by the finance minister last year, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) have agreed to extend a R5-billion bridging loan to cash-strapped Eskom.
In September, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba denied that the PIC would be forced to extend loans to Eskom, saying there were “no dirty fingers” clamouring for the GEPF’s money to save Eskom.
This is the first cash injection Eskom has received since July, when the utility’s major lenders closed their taps to Eskom in the face of mounting corruption allegations and a corporate governance meltdown.
The loan will fund the company’s operations this month, including paying salaries and suppliers, the PIC and the pension fund said in a joint statement yesterday.
The GEPF, which manages the pensions of public servants, is one of Eskom’s largest bond investors, with about R90-billion invested with the junk-rated utility.
Eskom hopes this new loan will spur other funders to open their taps.
The PIC’s investment mandate precludes it from investing in junk-rated entities.
In advancing the loan, the PIC and the pension fund said they were encouraged by the new board at Eskom, under chairman Jabu Mabuza and acting group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe.
Hadebe and the board were appointed last month to arrest the governance meltdown and rampant corruption that cost Eskom its going-concern status.
Major funders declined to advance fresh loans, demanding that Eskom first deal with allegations of corruption against its leadership team.
The new board immediately swung into action, firing or forcing out up to six senior managers and executives within a week of its appointment, including chief financial officer Anoj Singh.
In November, Eskom was forced to admit it would run out of money to meet its liabilities, including paying suppliers and the wages of 47 000 staff members, by December.
It then raised a R3.5-billion loan in December to keep going.
“We needed the money because our coffers were severely depleted,” Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.
Eskom’s accounts show that it had R8.5billion in cash in September, down from R30.3-billion in 2016.
The Public Servants Association (PSA) said the Eskom “bailout” was a betrayal by the pension fund and PIC boards, which had guaranteed unions that they would hold off on financial assistance to parastatals until corporate governance had improved.
General manager Ivan Fredericks said the union was consulting its lawyers last night to see whether the PIC board could be declared illegal.
This is after the PSA flagged last year that the finance minister was not acting in line with the PIC Act in not consulting members of the pension fund when making appointments to the corporation’s board.
The union was also considering whether to continue its threat of litigation against Gigaba following his failure to adhere to his own deadline for meeting public sector unions last month to tackle their concerns.
“Our attempts to reason with the finance minister, the GEPF and PIC boards have come to naught,” Fredericks said.
“This R5-billion unconsulted illegal transaction will be met with necessary consequences for GEPF and PIC.”
The unions had been on guard since Gigaba told the Cosatu central executive in August that should the need arise, the Treasury would dip into PIC funds.
Several interventions were also undertaken by the unions, including a submission to parliament that led to the drafting of a Private Member’s Bill to strengthen good governance and transparency at the PIC.
The DA wanted the terms of the loan agreement released as it enhanced risk to pension funds. – Business Day