Pension fund and PIC give Eskom R5bn bridging loan

DA and unions concerned as latest move raises questions of legality

After strenuous denials of any Eskom bailout by the finance minister last year, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) have agreed to extend a R5-billion bridging loan to cash-strapped Eskom.

In September, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba denied that the PIC would be forced to extend loans to Eskom, saying there were “no dirty fingers” clamouring for the GEPF’s money to save Eskom.

This is the first cash injection Eskom has received since July, when the utility’s major lenders closed their taps to Eskom in the face of mounting corruption allegations and a corporate governance meltdown.

The loan will fund the company’s operations this month, including paying salaries and suppliers, the PIC and the pension fund said in a joint statement yesterday.

The GEPF, which manages the pensions of public servants, is one of Eskom’s largest bond investors, with about R90-billion invested with the junk-rated utility.

Eskom hopes this new loan will spur other funders to open their taps.

The PIC’s investment mandate precludes it from investing in junk-rated entities.

In advancing the loan, the PIC and the pension fund said they were encouraged by the new board at Eskom, under chairman Jabu Mabuza and acting group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe.

Hadebe and the board were appointed last month to arrest the governance meltdown and rampant corruption that cost Eskom its going-concern status.

Major funders declined to advance fresh loans, demanding that Eskom first deal with allegations of corruption against its leadership team.

The new board immediately swung into action, firing or forcing out up to six senior managers and executives within a week of its appointment, including chief financial officer Anoj Singh.