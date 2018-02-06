Controversial ‘Inxeba’ now being shown in PE

The producers of controversial movie Inxeba breathed a sigh of relief yesterday as Walmer Park Shopping Centre’s NuMetro cinema started screening the film in Port Elizabeth.

This comes after the producers laid formal complaints with human rights bodies at the weekend to enable screening of the film in the Eastern Cape, where its action is set.

It is still not being shown at Baywest cinemas, however.

Screenings of Inxeba, also known as The Wound – which deals with the traditional Xhosa ritual of ukwaluka and transition into manhood, as well as sexual orientation and a gay love story – were cancelled on Friday at Port Elizabeth’s Walmer Park and Baywest cinemas as well as at Hemingways Mall in East London after protests.

Yesterday, only two people watched the film at Walmer Park.

NuMetro management said they were wary of putting up posters for fear the protesters would return.

NuMetro operations supervisor Thembakazi Nxele said: “We received instructions [from head office in Johannesburg] this morning [yesterday] to start screening Inxeba again, but we were reluctant to put up posters.

“We had to cancel everything on Friday and gave the protesters a letter assuring them viewing of the movie had been suspended, but now people can view it again.”

The movie will be shown until Thursday, with the possibility of being extended to Friday.

Elated producer Elias Ribeiro said it was what the film crew had fought for.

“We are very happy that the film will be available to those who wish to view it,” he said.