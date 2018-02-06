Controversial ‘Inxeba’ now being shown in PE
The producers of controversial movie Inxeba breathed a sigh of relief yesterday as Walmer Park Shopping Centre’s NuMetro cinema started screening the film in Port Elizabeth.
This comes after the producers laid formal complaints with human rights bodies at the weekend to enable screening of the film in the Eastern Cape, where its action is set.
It is still not being shown at Baywest cinemas, however.
Screenings of Inxeba, also known as The Wound – which deals with the traditional Xhosa ritual of ukwaluka and transition into manhood, as well as sexual orientation and a gay love story – were cancelled on Friday at Port Elizabeth’s Walmer Park and Baywest cinemas as well as at Hemingways Mall in East London after protests.
Yesterday, only two people watched the film at Walmer Park.
NuMetro management said they were wary of putting up posters for fear the protesters would return.
NuMetro operations supervisor Thembakazi Nxele said: “We received instructions [from head office in Johannesburg] this morning [yesterday] to start screening Inxeba again, but we were reluctant to put up posters.
“We had to cancel everything on Friday and gave the protesters a letter assuring them viewing of the movie had been suspended, but now people can view it again.”
The movie will be shown until Thursday, with the possibility of being extended to Friday.
Elated producer Elias Ribeiro said it was what the film crew had fought for.
“We are very happy that the film will be available to those who wish to view it,” he said.
“It is not fair that people were unable to view this film because of a small group who took it upon themselves to make such a decision.
“We feel everyone should be able to watch and form their own opinions of the film.”
Ribeiro and co-producer Cait Pansegrouw had laid complaints with the South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for Gender Equality in a bid to have the film screened in the Eastern Cape.
“My hope is that people will be able to watch this film in peace.”
The movie – which has already been widely viewed in the rest of the country – has been nominated for eight SA Film and Television Awards and has won 19 awards at 44 festivals worldwide.
It was also shortlisted for this year’s Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
A Baywest Ster-Kinekor cinema duty manager, who did not want to give her name, said the film was still suspended at the complex.
“We are not screening the movie [yesterday] and I am not aware of any showings any time soon.
“It was cancelled on Friday with the protests and we have not received any feedback to start showing the movie again,” she said.
A small group of people celebrate at #BaywestMall after it was announced that the controversial movie #Inxeba (#TheWound) has been suspended at Ster-Kinekor Baywest. https://t.co/OirSM6OISr pic.twitter.com/F5dayhdl5d
— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) February 2, 2018