Boy found after five-hour search

Police, choppers called out after pupil, 12, goes missing

A frantic five-hour search for a 12-year-old Woodridge Preparatory School boy who went missing during first break yesterday ended when he was spotted by helicopter walking along the school’s fence near Lily’s Pad Pond – an outdoor excursion area on the school’s premises in the gorge.

The boy failed to return to class at about 10.30am, which raised an alarm prompting staff and pupils to conduct a search of the property as well as cover the hiking trails.

Headmaster Trevor von Berg said due to the vast size of the campus, an internal search was done first before the police were alerted.

“After first break, the teacher whose class he was supposed to be in came to me and said the boy was missing. We then asked his friends when last they’d seen him [which] was at the start of break.

“We then sent out staff to different parts of the school like the boarding houses, toilets and library because he is quite a keen reader, this young boy, and is generally around the school.

“Straight away as the headmaster you begin to worry because your role is to look after children and if one of them goes missing you try to keep a calm mind in a situation like this, but thank goodness it all worked out all right,” he said.

Von Berg said the staff checked all the swimming pools and surrounding dams first and then alerted the campus security to embark on a search down to Lily’s Pad Pond, but found no trace of the boy.

“We alerted the boy’s parents immediately and they arrived before midday, as well as the police – who within the hour had searched for the boy and found him walking along the fence making his way back towards the school.”