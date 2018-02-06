Bay leisure resorts sea of decay

Tour of metro holiday facilities reveals only two well run, properly maintained

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip led an oversight tour of the metro’s resorts yesterday, revealing islands of excellence amid a sea of neglect and decay.

The tour follows the metro’s decision to call in all existing management contracts to allow them to be scrutinised and re-evaluated.

As gateways to some of the loveliest spots in the metro, the five properties constitute a priceless asset both for the residents of the area and the local authority. But at three of the resorts – Springs, Maitlands and Beachview – disintegration and mismanagement prevailed. At Springs near Uitenhage, the flagship swimming pool, filled with water from the natural spring after which the resort is named, was a dirty green and the pool floor had clearly not been scrubbed for some time. Trees were blackened where visitors had been allowed to build fires and litter lay around outside the chalets. Windows were broken, wires protruded from uncovered electrical boxes and in one building water poured from a burst pipe. Fridges which were supposed to be turned off in unoccupied chalets were still on, racking up the power bill, and the reporter turned off three urinal taps which were running non-stop in the toilets. The metro’s director for beaches and resorts, Kithi Ngesi, told the clearly angry mayor there were not enough staff, the stand-in supervisor had not been trained for the job and both issues needed urgent attention. The metro harvests six million litres of water from the spring for Despatch and Uitenhage and the surplus, after serving the resort, gushes into a kloof in the Springs Nature Reserve. Trollip said he would be investigating whether some of this surplus water could be harvested for drinking water as well as part of the battle to beat the drought. The metro’s sports and recreation director, Charmaine Williams, said Springs had become a favourite venue for a selfish, rowdy element. “There are people who regard Springs as the place where they can go and do what they like and there is a lot of drunkenness. ‘There need to be rules and we need to apply them strictly.” Van Stadens resort, leased to Buhlebendalo Properties, on the other hand, had the mayor and his team exclaiming with delight at the spotless grounds and the state of the accommodation offered, from a campsite to luxury chalets.

Manageress Caroline de Waal said 14 permanent staff and part-time workers from Thornhill were employed in the peak season. “Our resort is incredibly popular, especially with day visitors, but we are committed to keeping prices affordable for local folk.” Day rates ranged from R40 a person out of season to R70 through December, with entry free for children under 10, she said.

Camper Neels Vermaak, of Port Elizabeth, said he and his wife, Francis, were very happy with the management of the resort and the pensioner camping tariff of R160 a night out of season. “They recognise that this is not a rich province and they keep their tariffs low.” Trollip said Van Stadens was an example of a service provider embracing its stake in a prime property and recognising that good management would lead to strong demand. At Maitlands, the campsite had been taken over by a team of seaweed harvesters who said they were employed by Gansbaai-based Taurus Chemicals who used it to produce a kind of gelatin, fish feed and agri-compost. Ngesi said the team used the site for short periods a couple of times a year and paid for the right to do so. Trollip said he would be probing the agreement to ensure it suited the metro. The mayor also trudged around the rutted Maitlands carpark area which was crusted with broken glass and plastic. Phakiso Remaru and his son Thebiso, 16, sitting on the edge of the carpark, looked on quietly. Phakiso said Thebiso had just emerged from a Sotho initiation rite at Rocklands and they would be walking down to the Maitlands rocks in the afternoon for a final cleansing ceremony. The most shocking part of the tour came next at Beachview, where the long line of beautifully appointed chalets lay deserted and in utter disrepair.

Inside the units, fittings and furniture were broken and ripped from the walls and paint was peeling. Outside, weeds proliferated between piles of rubble and lines of plastic were snagged on the perimeter barbed wire fence. Ngesi said the resort had been closed to stop continuing vandalism and because it posed a danger to visitors. She said the last lessor, Isimilo Properties, had been ordered off some 2½ years ago under the previous council after it emerged that the company owed R10-million in rates arrears and was illegally connecting to the power grid after the electricity was turned off. Trollip said the situation was disgraceful. “It’s unbelievable that an asset can become so derelict and that a contract can be allowed to go so out of control. I can only think that this was done with political consent. Whatever the case, we will be demanding payment of all money owed.” Willows turned out to be another gem, with clean and cosy chalets, tennis courts, tidal pools, putt-putt, a games room, a water slide, a hands-on manager and 50 staff. Trollip challenged the use of municipal water for its fresh-water swimming pools, however, and the sub-letting of the smaller Willows nodes to other operators which, he said, could lead to management problems.