Another elderly PE couple attacked

An elderly Port Elizabeth couple was attacked and robbed by two men armed with a panga and an iron rod in their home on Monday (05/02/2018).

This was the second attack on an elderly couple in the Seaview/Colleen Glen area in less than 24 hours.

According to police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the 74-year-old man was busy outside his house at about 8:30pm when the two suspects appeared.

“The man was threatened and taken inside the house.”

“The suspects assaulted him and his wife (70) with a panga.”

“Jewellery, a cell phone and a firearm were taken,” Naidu said.

The couple was taken to hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident in the early hours of Monday morning, an elderly couple was robbed inside their Seestrand Way home in Beachview.

Police are advising elderly persons to become more security conscious as they are “more vulnerable to attacks and are easy targets for criminals.”

“Criminal attacks perpetrated against the elderly is a concern and police will be embarking on social crime prevention initiatives to educate and empower the elderly/senior citizens against crime,” Naidu added.