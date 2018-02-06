Accused tells of Berry family tensions

A self-confessed former drug peddler and murder suspect told the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday that he was aware of tensions between the Berry family and people who lived in properties belonging to gang kingpin Donovan “Staal” Berry following his murder.

Staal, 47, and his brother, Sean “Nako” Berry, 33, were shot dead just over a month apart in May and June 2016 respectively.

The state alleges that Sean was killed after tensions rose between the Berry family and people who had worked for Staal.

Testifying in court yesterday, Gregory Malie, 34, claimed that the Berry family had stormed into a drug den in Barends Street, Salt Lake, from where Staal had allegedly run his drug business.

Malie said the family demanded cars, property and money which had belonged to Staal and that money from the drug business be handed over to them.

“The conflict started about a week after Staal’s funeral.

“Me and friends were conducting Berry’s [drug] business when [Staal’s] family approached us [at the Barends Street house and] demanded cars, money and even property. This caused a lot of conflict.” Staal was shot dead in May 2016. Malie, along with several others who lived on the Barends Street premises, were allegedly evicted and banned from returning to the area.

A few weeks later Sean was shot dead in Barends Street, not far from his own home.