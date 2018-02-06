Traffic officials ambushed

Two female municipal traffic cops were ambushed by three men during a routine check in New Brighton on Monday afternoon (05/02/2018).

According to officials, the two traffic officers had pulled over a bakkie transporting children at about 4pm.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the female officers were conducting a routine check on the vehicle’s registration details when three men approached them.

“One traffic officer approached the bakkie while the other was still in the vehicle. Three men, two with firearms, approached the officials while they were inside the car.

“One of the suspects pulled the passenger of the traffic vehicle out of the patrol car, pointed a firearm at her and stole her state firearm.

“The other traffic official was also accosted but did not have a firearm on her,” she said.

A scuffle ensued and the traffic officials managed to break free.

“In the scuffle they managed to break free and jump back into the car before speeding off.”

During the escape, the gunmen fired two shots at the traffic officials.

“The traffic patrol vehicle was not damaged and neither of the traffic officials shot,” Naidu added.

Metro safety and security executive director advocate Keith Meyer added that both traffic officials escaped unscathed but were in shock from the attack.

Meyer condemned the attack calling on the community to assist with tracking down the culprits.

“Criminals attacking officials cannot be allowed, especially while they are trying to assist the community.

“I appeal to anyone with information to come forward so that these culprits can be brought to book.

To fight crime we need the community to assist us in taking the streets of the metro back,” he said.

Police are investigating a case of armed robbery and attempted murder.

Meyer urged anyone with information to contact Sergeant Bezuidenhout at New Brighton Police station on 041 3947396.