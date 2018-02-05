Tutors make a difference with extra maths and science classes
Teachers and tutors in Motherwell have rallied together to help pupils just starting high school with extra lessons in maths and science.
After recognising a dire need in the community for help with these subjects, the Kwakhanya Mathematics and Physical Science Centre in NU5 started offering Grade 8 and Grade 9 pupils from various schools around Nelson Mandela Bay assistance in June.
One of the founding members, mathematics and science head of department Joyce Msutwana, 56, said they wanted to increase the pass rate.
“We started this programme in a bid to help learners who are struggling from the general education and training (GET) phase in grades 8 and 9,” Msutwana said.
“We noticed the decline in pass rates for matriculants in our community and knew we needed to do something at a grassroots level. This year we included Grade 10 pupils as well, to see them through the rest of their schooling career.”
About 50 pupils attend the extra lessons every Saturday at Jabavu High School in Motherwell.
The building has been vacant since the school closed many years ago but provides classrooms for use to the pupils.
Last year, sessions were conducted at Vulumzi Senior Secondary School, which is continuing to give extra maths and science lessons to its own pupils in a separate project.
Pupils attending Kwakhanya are from schools which include Lawson Brown, Strelitzia, Woolhope and others in New Brighton, KwaDwesi and elsewhere.
Motherwell’s Masixole Swartbooi, 28, who tutors in the programme, said it was about making a difference in his community.
“I come from the same background and I wanted to transfer my skills to the younger people because there is a need and I want to make a positive contribution,” Swartbooi said.
Uitenhage’s Strelitzia High Grade 9 pupil Siyamthanda Rula, 15, said on Saturday he could see the results in his final marks.
“I want to obtain a 92% average this year and I think with these extra lessons I can reach it.
“I am grateful to the teachers who have started this because I know it helped me a lot and if it wasn’t for these lessons I would not have made it to the next level,” he said.
Korsten’s St James Secondary School Grade 10 pupil Lahluma Ndulama, 15, said she struggled a lot with mathematics.
“When I complete school I want to become a mechanical engineer and to obtain that I need to up my marks in maths and science,” Lahluma said.
“These lessons help a lot because it refreshes your mind and helps you better understand certain things.”
The pupils pay R150 a month.