Tutors make a difference with extra maths and science classes

Teachers and tutors in Motherwell have rallied together to help pupils just starting high school with extra lessons in maths and science.

After recognising a dire need in the community for help with these subjects, the Kwakhanya Mathematics and Physical Science Centre in NU5 started offering Grade 8 and Grade 9 pupils from various schools around Nelson Mandela Bay assistance in June.

One of the founding members, mathematics and science head of department Joyce Msutwana, 56, said they wanted to increase the pass rate.

“We started this programme in a bid to help learners who are struggling from the general education and training (GET) phase in grades 8 and 9,” Msutwana said.

“We noticed the decline in pass rates for matriculants in our community and knew we needed to do something at a grassroots level. This year we included Grade 10 pupils as well, to see them through the rest of their schooling career.”

About 50 pupils attend the extra lessons every Saturday at Jabavu High School in Motherwell.

The building has been vacant since the school closed many years ago but provides classrooms for use to the pupils.

Last year, sessions were conducted at Vulumzi Senior Secondary School, which is continuing to give extra maths and science lessons to its own pupils in a separate project.