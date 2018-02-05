Sexwale agrees to run for top soccer position

Businessman could take on Danny Jordaan

A possible showdown is looming between South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan and politician-turned-businessman Tokyo Sexwale, after Sexwale agreed in principle to be a candidate for the Safa elections next month.

National Football Consultative Forum (NFCF) member Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana said Sexwale was open to be its candidate for the Safa elections on March 24.

Sexwale failed in his bid last year to become Fifa president.

Former Safa vice-president Nonkonyana said at the weekend he had met Sexwale on Friday to inform him that a public poll by the NFCF showed he was an overwhelming favourite to lead Safa going forward.

“I met him on Friday to brief him about the results of the survey that we conducted and he has agreed in principle to run for the position of Safa president.

“He said he was humbled by the vote of confidence shown in him by the people but, as an envoy of Caf [Confederation of African Football] and Fifa, he wanted to consult first.

“I am happy that he has listened and has given us positive feedback and we expect him to make an announcement soon.”

Other NFCF members who ranked highly in the forum’s poll are former Fifa referee Ace Ncobo‚ former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe‚ Mandla “Shoes” Mazibuko and Nonkonyane‚ who have all indicated they will support Sexwale on the campaign trail.

“One of the main things that we will be focusing on is the issue of unity across all regions because we are not doing this for ourselves but for the betterment of football in this country‚” Nonkonyana said.