Search on for missing Woodridge school boy

A search for a 13-year-old boy who went missing from Woodridge Preparatory School is currently under way.

For the past four hours teachers and older school children have been searching the immediate area after Ethan Southern went missing at 10am.

Police confirmed that they had been called in to assist and are deploying a search and rescue team.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the police helicopter had also just been sent to assist with the aerial search.

“The child was last seen playing on the school field and he then failed to return to class,” Naidu said.

Officials on the scene confirmed that the child was last seen at about 10am and is believed to have wandered off in the direction of the Van Stadens gorge.

Currently, police and metro Emergency Medical Service are on the scene.