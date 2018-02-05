Motherwell fire station upgrade to improve services

Having just reached the halfway mark in upgrading and improving facilities at the Motherwell fire station, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality will have spent a total of R6-million on the project over a three-year period.

The refurbishment is set to be completed by June 19 next year.

Mayor Athol Trollip said yesterday that the upgrades meant the residents of Motherwell would have a fully functional fire station.

The project is set to improve delivery of fire and emergency services to the surrounding communities of Wells Estate and Bluewater Bay as well as provide coverage to Coega and the Port of Ngqura.

“Some of the upgrades include a new perimeter fence with electric gates, a new building layout to accommodate four new electronic vehicle bay doors, and a new standby generator to supply the whole station with electricity in the event of a power failure,” Trollip said.

“Furthermore, the entire station will be fitted with new lighting, flooring and staff facilities.”

He said all residents must benefit from quality emergency services.