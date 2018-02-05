Former broadcasting boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s lawyer wants more time to be set aside for an arbitration hearing over his dismissal from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The arbitration process was due to start at the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Monday but his lawyer Zola Majavu said the matter was postponed by agreement between all parties.

“The matter has been postponed indefinitely by agreement between the parties for collegial reasons which I am not at liberty to go into‚” Majavu said.

He said the CCMA will return to both parties within 14 days for available dates.

“We are looking at five days [for the matter to be set down] and not three days…‚” Majavu said.

Motsoeneng‚ who was at the CCMA offices‚ said the postponement was beyond his control.

“If issues are beyond your control‚ what do you do? You move on and wait for the right time. I’m always good‚ happy and enjoying life‚” he told TimesLIVE.

The controversial former SABC boss had managed to dodge damning findings by the public protector and a R10-million bonus scandal. But in the end‚ it was a press conference that led to his downfall. During the press conference on April 19‚ he lashed out at the SABC interim board over its plan to halt his 90% local content policy. He was fired after a disciplinary committee found he had violated the state broadcaster’s code of conduct.

Sunday World reported at the weekend that former communications minister Faith Muthambi‚ now Public Service and Administration Minister‚ as well as former SABC acting group CEO James Aguma‚ are understood to be preparing to be witnesses in Motsoeneng’s favour at the CCMA hearing. -TimesLIVE