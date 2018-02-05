Elderly couple robbed inside Beachview home

An elderly couple was robbed inside their Seestrand Way home in Beachview on Monday morning (05/02/2018).

According to police, the robbery took place shortly after midnight.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that while the couple were unharmed, they were shaken after the robbery.

“It is alleged that on Monday a 72-year-old woman and her 75-year-old husband were in their bedroom when they heard a noise inside the house.

The woman got out of bed and went to investigate when she was confronted by two men wearing balaclavas.

The men were walking up the stairs at the time and the woman managed to shout at them,” she said.

“The men were armed with knives and threatened the couple. The men then pushed the woman back into the bedroom.”

Naidu said that the couple was robbed of jewellery and a laptop. “After the men fled, the husband pressed the panic alarm.”

The men managed to gain entry to the house by forcing open the back sliding door.

A case of house robbery is being investigated.