Eastern Cape chef cuts it in Texas

Young graduate’s skills secure contract at major hotel

Port Elizabeth-trained Wandile Mabija, who graduated from the Capsicum Culinary Studio in June, is now working in the United States as part of a team of 80 chefs at the largest hotel in Texas.

After his graduation, the ambitious Mhatha-born chef applied at the OVC travel agency, which led to his contract position as one of 80 cooks on rotation at the Fairmont Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas.

The 37-storey Fairmont is the largest and second-tallest hotel in the Lone Star state, with more than 1 000 guest rooms and suites.

“The agency had many options for me to select from and Texas was one of them. [However], I had to go through an interview [process] to get the job,” Mabija, 24, said.

“It was tough to leave my family behind. I have two siblings – Thando and Siphesihle – who live in Mthatha and are studying in Port Elizabeth – as well as my dad Mxolisi and my mother Lindelwa.

“But it was an opportunity too good to pass up.

“My mother was so excited she couldn’t believe it. She always wanted the best for me and her prayers were answered. Cooking has always been my first passion. It was something I really loved and wanted to be involved with in some way.”

Mabija’s career in food started when he attended an open day at the Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Port Elizabeth campus.

“My mother really pushed me and supported me to follow my culinary calling.

“I decided to go to one of the open days at the Capsicum Port Elizabeth campus and I fell in love with the school. That’s where my journey began.”

Mabija said growing up in a small town like Mthatha had fed his curiosity to know more, and the Fairmont posting was more than just a work experience – it was also a chance for him to travel outside the country for the first time.

Making the adjustment had not been without difficulty, he said.