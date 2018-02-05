Controlled blasting on N2

Controlled blasting is scheduled to continue to take place on the N2 between Grahamstown and Fish River on Tuesday 6 February 2018, according to The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL).

Blasting will take place between 2pm and 4pm, weather permitting.

The road will be closed for approximately one hour during this time.

The blasts will occur at various places along the N2 between KM 81 and KM 90 that is between 25km and 35km east of Grahamstown.

“Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Region Manager.