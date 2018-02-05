Boy, 11, shoots sister then himself

Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting which claimed the lives of a two-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother in Empangeni‚ north of Durban‚ on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the boy had been playing with his father’s gun when a shot rang out.

“He was playing with his father’s licensed firearm when a shot went off and struck his two-year-old sister‚” she said.

“The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention where she later died. The brother allegedly turned the gun on himself after seeing what had happened to his sister.”

She said that the boy had died at the scene. She cautioned all those who are licensed to carry guns to do so within the ambit of the law by ensuring they are safely stored at all times.

“We urge all licensed firearm owners to ensure that they do not violate the Firearms Control Act by failing to safeguard their firearms because it amounts to a criminal act. Contravening the Act may lead to unnecessary deaths and violators may face harsh prosecutions.”