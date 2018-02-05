Bay actresses in line for top theatre awards

Port Elizabeth talent is in the spotlight in Cape Town with at least two performers nominated for this year’s Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards.

Going up against herself and three other performers in the same category, Port Elizabeth-born actress Tinarie van Wyk Loots has been nominated in the best performance by a lead actress in a play category in not one but two different plays.

She cracked the nod for her role as Mariaan in Hemelruim, an Afrikaans translation of British playwright Nick Payne’s Constellations, and as Charlotte Corday in Marat/Sade.

And another Bay born and bred performer, Candice von Litsenborgh, has been nominated in the best performance by a supporting actress in a musical or music theatre show category for Shirley, a character she plays in Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

“[I am incredibly] honoured to be nominated alongside other women whom I admire so very, very much,” Van Wyk Loots said.

Now living in Riebeek Kasteel in the Western Cape, Van Wyk Loots is a professional actress and voice artist.

The former DF Malherbe High School pupil has been on theatrical stages for more than 10 years, having appeared in many plays including John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer prize-winning drama Doubt and television commercials.