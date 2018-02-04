Refugee beats marriage ban

A Nigerian pastor who fled religious persecution will finally be able to officially marry his South African sweetheart after the Port Elizabeth High Court this week declared a Department of Home Affairs ban on asylum-seeker marriages unconstitutional.

But Pastor Emmanuel Paulking Oche Ochogwu, 35, who tried unsuccessfully to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day last year, said he would not let Home Affairs ruin the most romantic day of the year again.

“We are getting ready to try again, but it won’t be on the 14th,” he said.

Three years ago, Ochogwu married his wife, Zizipho Mkumande, under customary law.

Ochogwu – who had fled persecution from Islamic extremist group Boko Haram – said family meant everything to him and he was overjoyed that justice had prevailed.

“My wife is a South African citizen from East London and a student at the Nelson Mandela University.

“We became friends in East London and we fell in love in Port Elizabeth.”

Ochogwu said the past year had been difficult for him and his family. “I was so heartbroken about the way we were barred from getting married.

“We have been together for years. Families are meant to be together. The law should never be allowed to break up families,” he said.

“I was so happy when my lawyers sent me a message to say that I had won. I felt joy and relief.”

Mkumande, 24, said she was still angry at Home Affairs.

“I don’t get why they even allowed this to happen to us,” she said.

“But we are talking about our civil ceremony now. We are going to make it beautiful. I am very relieved.”

Home Affairs officials admitted to the court that they had issued a directive last year to stop asylum-seekers from getting married to South African citizens in an attempt to stop marriages of convenience.

Ochogwu, the Refugee Rights’ Centre and Legal Aid SA challenged the directive before Judge Ndumiso Jaji in the Port Elizabeth High Court, saying that it violated many international agreements and the human rights of both him and Mkumande.

In papers before court, Ochogwu said the directive barred him from registering his customary marriage and also from concluding a civil marriage.

“Before coming to South Africa, I lived in northern Nigeria. I fled as Boko Haram was very active in Nigeria,” he said.