Refugee beats marriage ban
A Nigerian pastor who fled religious persecution will finally be able to officially marry his South African sweetheart after the Port Elizabeth High Court this week declared a Department of Home Affairs ban on asylum-seeker marriages unconstitutional.
But Pastor Emmanuel Paulking Oche Ochogwu, 35, who tried unsuccessfully to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day last year, said he would not let Home Affairs ruin the most romantic day of the year again.
“We are getting ready to try again, but it won’t be on the 14th,” he said.
Three years ago, Ochogwu married his wife, Zizipho Mkumande, under customary law.
Ochogwu – who had fled persecution from Islamic extremist group Boko Haram – said family meant everything to him and he was overjoyed that justice had prevailed.
“My wife is a South African citizen from East London and a student at the Nelson Mandela University.
“We became friends in East London and we fell in love in Port Elizabeth.”
Ochogwu said the past year had been difficult for him and his family. “I was so heartbroken about the way we were barred from getting married.
“We have been together for years. Families are meant to be together. The law should never be allowed to break up families,” he said.
“I was so happy when my lawyers sent me a message to say that I had won. I felt joy and relief.”
Mkumande, 24, said she was still angry at Home Affairs.
“I don’t get why they even allowed this to happen to us,” she said.
“But we are talking about our civil ceremony now. We are going to make it beautiful. I am very relieved.”
Home Affairs officials admitted to the court that they had issued a directive last year to stop asylum-seekers from getting married to South African citizens in an attempt to stop marriages of convenience.
Ochogwu, the Refugee Rights’ Centre and Legal Aid SA challenged the directive before Judge Ndumiso Jaji in the Port Elizabeth High Court, saying that it violated many international agreements and the human rights of both him and Mkumande.
In papers before court, Ochogwu said the directive barred him from registering his customary marriage and also from concluding a civil marriage.
“Before coming to South Africa, I lived in northern Nigeria. I fled as Boko Haram was very active in Nigeria,” he said.
“I have seen and am aware of numerous Christians who have been killed by Boko Haram. These Christians were thrown in wells or burnt. Boko Haram has also attacked churches, burning them down and bombing them. My younger brother was killed by Boko Haram during one such attack.
“At a time when the attacks against Christians and churches were increasing, I came to South Africa as I feared for my life.”
Ochogwu – a pastor at the Dominion Embassy in Central – has been waiting since 2013 for the Refugee Appeals Board to make a decision on his case.
He met his wife in September 2014 and a year later paid lobola and married her under customary law.
“As a pastor, I want to set an example by entering into a civil marriage with my wife as it indicates to all that this will be a monogamous, long-term relationship.”
The Refugee Appeals Board could not sit between 2015 and 2017 as it did not have three members. A third member was y appointed only in January.
In his judgment, Jaji found that Home Affairs merely contended that Ochogwu entered into a marriage of convenience but could not provide any evidence.
He said the directive by Home Affairs infringed on the constitutional rights of refugees.
Ochogwu’s attorney, Liesl Fourie, from the NMU Refugee Rights Centre, said: “I have become knowledgeable about the challenges and hardship of refugees in South Africa as a result of the work that I do every day.”
Fourie said they were dealing with approximately 10 cases a day, going up to 90 a day when they were consulting out of town.
Fourie said that in 2016 they had opened 1 644 files for refugee complaints and by October 2017, had already opened 1 161.
She said the Refugee Appeals Board was dealing with a national backlog of 200 000 cases.
The board is currently travelling around South Africa to hear appeals but indicated it could start making rulings only once members had returned to their offices.
Fourie said they were able to hear only 20 to 25 cases a week.
She said Ochogwu’s case was by no means the only one.
“I have been receiving complaints from numerous asylumseekers since the end of 2016 and throughout the Eastern Cape including Mthatha, Aliwal North, Queenstown [Komani] and East London,” she explained.
Luyanda Mzalisi, acting office manager in Civic Services at the Department of Home Affairs in Port Elizabeth, said marriages of convenience were one of the problems the department was facing.
He said the department would have concluded the marriage between Ochogwu and his wife if they had waited until the Refugee Appeals Board had finalised his application for refugee status.