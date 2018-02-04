Alleged gang member arrested after shooting

Swift action by police resulted in the arrest of an alleged gang member following a shooting in Schauderville yesterday.

It is alleged that a 19-year-old victim and friends were drinking in Ferreira Street on Saturday (03/02/18) when a Nissan bakkie stopped near them. One person got out of the vehicle and walked towards the group. As the suspect approached, he pulled out a firearm and fired a shot at the victim.

The victim was struck in his left leg.

A description and name of suspect was given to police and Gelvandale members patrolled the area in search of the suspect.

A short while later, the suspect was spotted in Roos Street in a BMW. The vehicle was searched and the suspect detained on attempted murder.

He is currently out on bail for another attempted murder case and will appear in court on Monday, 5 February 2018 for the recent attempted murder.

Police also condemned the attack on police officers in Port Elizabeth’s Northern areas after police were targeted yesterday.

It is alleged that on Saturday afternoon (03/02/19) at about 16:00 police members from Gelvandale and the Cluster Crime Combatting Task Team (CCCTT) were busy with stop and search operations in Martin Street, Helenvale when they were pelted with stones by a group of people while they (SAPS) were effecting an arrest for drugs.

As the suspect resisted arrest, the group intervened and started throwing stones.

One police member sustained an open wound on his forehead while two police vehicles were damaged.

At about 20:00 last night, police members arrested two suspects, aged 23 and 26-years-old, at a house in Martin Street in connection with the attack on police. Two suspects, both aged 23 years ,were also arrested at another house in Martin Street.

All the suspects are affiliated to the New Kids gang. They were detained on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property. They are expected to appear in court on Monday (05/02/18).

Maj Gen Patekile has implored his officers to remain resolute in the performance of their duties and to take swift and decisive action to protect themselves and members of the public within the remit of the law. He further urged the communities not to support criminal elements but to report them.

Information may be reported to the nearest police station or to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 and Crime Line 3 22 11.