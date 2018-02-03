Victim spots alleged attackers

Hours after he was robbed at gunpoint on the N2 in Port Elizabeth, a hitchhiker spotted his alleged attackers outside the police station where he was opening a case against them.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the complainant had been reporting a robbery at the Thornhill police station at approximately 9am yesterday, when he recognised a red Toyota Tazz driving past the station as the vehicle belonging to his assailants.

The man, who had been part of a group of people hitchhiking to Hermanus, was robbed by four men of his cellphone and some clothes along the N2 near Kabega Park.

“He was dropped off at the station to report the crime and saw the car drive past,” Swart said.