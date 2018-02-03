Victim spots alleged attackers
Hours after he was robbed at gunpoint on the N2 in Port Elizabeth, a hitchhiker spotted his alleged attackers outside the police station where he was opening a case against them.
Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the complainant had been reporting a robbery at the Thornhill police station at approximately 9am yesterday, when he recognised a red Toyota Tazz driving past the station as the vehicle belonging to his assailants.
The man, who had been part of a group of people hitchhiking to Hermanus, was robbed by four men of his cellphone and some clothes along the N2 near Kabega Park.
“He was dropped off at the station to report the crime and saw the car drive past,” Swart said.
Police officers responded to the complainant’s information immediately and pulled the vehicle off the road.
“By means of a thorough search that was conducted, a Rossi 38 Special with ammunition was found in the possession of the suspects, as well as a small quantity of dagga and property belonging to the complainant.”
The four suspects, aged between 22 and 36, were arrested on charges ranging from the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition to illegal possession of drugs and the possession of suspected stolen goods.
They will appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Monday and are also expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court soon on a robbery charge.