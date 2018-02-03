SAA to cut London flights to one a day from April
South African Airways will operate single daily flights from Johannesburg to London on a daily basis from April this year – replacing the double daily service operating on the United Kingdom route currently.
“We have decided to focus on those areas of our business that will enhance our efficiencies‚ bring more value to our customers and produce improved overall performance of the airline.
“Network optimisation is one such area that can contribute towards containing our costs and we introduced some initiatives that must yield dividends to return the business to commercial sustainability in the shortest time possible‚” SAA chief executive Vuyani Jarana said. The single flight takes effect from April 20. A new Airbus A330-300 aircraft will operate with effect from Sunday March 25.
“This will afford customers a significantly improved on-board business and economy product‚ with state-of-the-art technology‚ increased comfort and capacity‚” Jarana said.
SAA took delivery of five new A330-300 aircraft last year.
The plane has capacity for 249 passengers‚ with 46 in business class and 203 in economy class.
SAA said the A330-300s were quieter than previous-generation aircraft‚ were equipped with advanced avionics and navigation systems and had ultra-fuel-efficient engines‚ ensuring lower carbon emissions.