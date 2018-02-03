SAA to cut London flights to one a day from April

South African Airways will operate single daily flights from Johannesburg to London on a daily basis from April this year – replacing the double daily service operating on the United Kingdom route currently.

“We have decided to focus on those areas of our business that will enhance our efficiencies‚ bring more value to our customers and produce improved overall performance of the airline.

“Network optimisation is one such area that can contribute towards containing our costs and we introduced some initiatives that must yield dividends to return the business to commercial sustainability in the shortest time possible‚” SAA chief executive Vuyani Jarana said. The single flight takes effect from April 20. A new Airbus A330-300 aircraft will operate with effect from Sunday March 25.