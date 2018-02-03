Police arrest suspect in bank

The couple – both police officers at the Mount Road Cluster – arrested two suspects inside a bank in Newton Park yesterday, despite being off duty at the time.

Warrant officers Fafa and Lucille Terblanche were in the bank when they noticed a suspicious looking man walking into the manager’s office.

The pair observed the man and as he exited the office, they confronted him. Just then the manager ran out shouting that his cellphone is missing.

The officers searched the man and found the cellphone in his possession. The suspect and his accomplice, aged 39 and 40-years-old, were arrested and detained on charges of theft, bribery and assault on police.

The Cluster Commander for the Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Tembisile Patekile commended the members for a job well done and for ‘their efforts and endeavours in arresting these criminals who were so brazen to walk into a busy institution unnoticed.

Institutions and businesses are advised to monitor people that are idling about without seeking assistance.