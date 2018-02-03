Petrol card failure almost stalls PE police
Close to 50 Port Elizabeth police vehicles were almost left high and very dry for the weekend, after the provincial police head office failed to re-issue new petrol cards timeously.
A crisis was narrowly averted when an urgent message was sent out yesterday to the Port Elizabeth police station and detective and unit commanders, asking them to arrange a standing advance for fuel.
It emerged that 147 police cars in the Port Elizabeth area were without fuel cards, while the issue also affected other clusters around the province.
A standing advance is when cash is drawn by the units and police stations, and used to refill vehicles.
All the affected police cars’ petrol cards expired on January 31 – three days ago.
Veteran police officials said it was the first time in their careers something like that had happened.
Police insiders said most of the 147 vehicles were stranded at their offices as attempts to get the fuel advances approved were under way.
The police’s provincial office is responsible for issuing the petrol cards to all police vehicles, and delivers them to the police stations, units and clusters.
Yesterday’s message read: “Outstanding fuel cards will possibly only be available as from Wednesday.”
However, provincial police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci said they were aware of the issue and would work throughout the weekend to ensure the cards would be ready by Monday.
“Members will work over the weekend to ensure that all the cards are ready for collection by Monday.
“All cluster commanders have been informed that cash advances must be withdrawn should a need arise, and to ensure that service delivery is not hampered.”
Mount Road Cluster commander Major General Thembisile Patekile said he had ordered all those affected to draw an advance for petrol over the weekend.
Patekile’s spokeswoman, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said there would be no issue with service delivery and orders had been issued to ensure cash was allocated to those vehicles that needed petrol.
“Those affected will simply draw a standing advance, which is where cash is withdrawn for each vehicle to full up with petrol,” she said.