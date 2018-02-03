Petrol card failure almost stalls PE police

Close to 50 Port Elizabeth police vehicles were almost left high and very dry for the weekend, after the provincial police head office failed to re-issue new petrol cards timeously.

A crisis was narrowly averted when an urgent message was sent out yesterday to the Port Elizabeth police station and detective and unit commanders, asking them to arrange a standing advance for fuel.

It emerged that 147 police cars in the Port Elizabeth area were without fuel cards, while the issue also affected other clusters around the province.

A standing advance is when cash is drawn by the units and police stations, and used to refill vehicles.

All the affected police cars’ petrol cards expired on January 31 – three days ago.

Veteran police officials said it was the first time in their careers something like that had happened.

Police insiders said most of the 147 vehicles were stranded at their offices as attempts to get the fuel advances approved were under way.