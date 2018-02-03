Pastor planning 90-day prayer service for rain

AS the country scrambles to help Cape Town beat “Day Zero”‚ Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng has claimed that he can help the drought-stricken area by praying for rain.

The pastor said concerned South Africans had been pleading for him to intervene in the crisis. He said he had decided the best way to help the situation would be to start a 90-day prayer service.

“I do not have miracles‚ but through God the situation won’t have to reach zero level zone. I know God will answer.”