Officer robbed of firearm at gunpoint

A Port Elizabeth policeman was robbed outside his house in Westering yesterday (03/02/18)

The 28-year-old man was held at gunpoint and disarmed of his firearm at about 11am in Shamrock Street.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said a maroon VW Polo, with three men inside, had stopped as the officer arrived at his house.

“The men are believed to have followed the man to a house, where they confronted him when he stopped his car.

“One of the suspects had a firearm and held him at gunpoint while they stole his weapon. The men then sped off.”

Rheeder said no money or other items had been stolen.

Last year, several police officials, security guards and private firearm owners were targeted by gangs for their weapons.

Rheeder cautioned firearm owners to be extra vigilant as criminals targeted firearm owners for their weapons.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.