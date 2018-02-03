Good vibes of revolutionary surfboard to be recreated
A Surfboard custom-made in East London more than 50 years ago will be temporarily removed from the surfing museum at the Coastal Education and Visitors Centre at Nahoon Reef so that it can be replicated in St Francis Bay for its owner, who designed and rode it.
The board was made for Mike Hornsey, 75, who now lives in St Francis Bay, by the late, pioneering East London shaper Bob Joubert.
Hornsey said he had come up with the design because he wanted something different.
“I wanted a step-deck model, that I had heard about from California. I liked nose-riding and wanted a wide nose and a kicked-up tail, and so I designed my own version of it and called it the LSD board. It was quite revolutionary and a very successful nose rider.”
In 1966 Hornsey sold his LSD board to a Nahoon lifeguard, and moved to California, where he surfed professionally and worked in surf shops.
Thirty-two years later, when he was living in Knysna, he was reunited with his longboard after a friend spotted it in a new surf shop.
“The guys who were opening the shop in 2000 had borrowed it from a collector of classic surfboards in Port Elizabeth, and my friend saw my name on the decal,” Hornsey said.
“Seeing it again brought back old memories, so I called the collector and asked if I could have first option to buy it if he ever wanted to sell. He said I had a good story and that I could have it.”
Hornsey then recreated a photograph taken at the Nahoon lifeguard shack in the 1960s, which shows him holding the red board. “I tried to find a similar outfit and had the photo taken at Buffalo Bay.” The photograph features in Glenn Hollands’s book, The Reef: A Legacy of Surfing in East London.
After a number of years in storage, the board re-emerged when Hornsey lent it to the surfing museum at Nahoon Reef in East London.
Hornsey was stoked when St Francis Surf Factory owner Alister Brown offered to make an exact replica of the board. “I’m still surfing, but now after going out for a short paddle I have to go to bed for a week,” Hornsey quipped.
“The idea is to get him back into the water,” Brown said. “We also wanted to pay tribute to him because he’s a legend. We will put it up in our showroom and tell people the story of Mike Hornsey and his LSD board.”
Well-known East London surfboard shaper Johan “Lampies” Lamprecht, 50, who is taking the board to St Francis Bay tomorrow, said he was excited to be making a replica of it with Brown.
He said the LSD board was significant because it had ushered in the “hotdog” surfing era, when boards were designed for more manoeuvrable surfing.
“Boards were made a bit shorter to allow for more radical, more expressive surfing. Prior to that was the ‘hang ten’ surfing, when surfers walked down the board.
“It’s going to be a beautiful board. I will do an exact replica of the racing stripe T-band artwork spray design and logos. It will be lighter, but the materials . . . have not changed that much.”