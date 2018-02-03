Good vibes of revolutionary surfboard to be recreated

A Surfboard custom-made in East London more than 50 years ago will be temporarily removed from the surfing museum at the Coastal Education and Visitors Centre at Nahoon Reef so that it can be replicated in St Francis Bay for its owner, who designed and rode it.

The board was made for Mike Hornsey, 75, who now lives in St Francis Bay, by the late, pioneering East London shaper Bob Joubert.

Hornsey said he had come up with the design because he wanted something different.

“I wanted a step-deck model, that I had heard about from California. I liked nose-riding and wanted a wide nose and a kicked-up tail, and so I designed my own version of it and called it the LSD board. It was quite revolutionary and a very successful nose rider.”

In 1966 Hornsey sold his LSD board to a Nahoon lifeguard, and moved to California, where he surfed professionally and worked in surf shops.

Thirty-two years later, when he was living in Knysna, he was reunited with his longboard after a friend spotted it in a new surf shop.

“The guys who were opening the shop in 2000 had borrowed it from a collector of classic surfboards in Port Elizabeth, and my friend saw my name on the decal,” Hornsey said.