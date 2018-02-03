Drought sees small business profit dry up
Businesses already feeling the pinch of the ongoing drought in Nelson Mandela Bay will be hit even harder when the municipality starts to place flow restrictors on the properties of water-intensive companies.
Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said businesses that come under the wastage radar of the municipality would be targeted if they over-abstracted from the fragile water reserves.
Water services director Barry Martin said the municipality was already taking a hard line on residents using too much water.
“We are now targeting businesses who are not responding to our call of decreasing consumption with similar action,” he said.
But all is not lost for small and medium business.
Mniki said the municipality was exploring the city in the hopes of establishing borehole drilling sites to assist the small to medium businesses.
“The installation of flow restrictors to businesses is already effective. Monitoring is being made, transgressors will be fitted with control devices. The level of water restrictions has not changed,” he said.
However, some water-intensive small business owners are doubtful they will survive long enough to take advantage of the free borehole water.
Sidwell-based Pro-Auto car wash supervisor Muhammad Refaat, looking at the rand value for his 40 000l water bill, said it had doubled over the last six months.
“We wash about 20 cars a day and some people are very particular about how it gets done.
“They insist on using hose pipes to clear out wheel arches and so on. And it is something we have to do, otherwise goodbye customers,” Refaat said.
“We are very concerned for our future because if a flow restrictor is in place we might not have enough water to do all the cars and there goes our profit margin.
“We will just have enough to keep the doors open.”
BRS 221 EC car wash owner Thando Bailey, in New Brighton, said: “We have a problem with water supply in the area in general.
“So I have a guy who brings about 1 000l of water for about R100 and we use that. But sometimes people request a hose wash and we must deliver.
“But with further restrictions and water-flow restrictors rolling out, one starts to question the business’s viability.”
Automat Dry Cleaners owner Ivanhoe Perelson uses three 1 000l machines, which do about two to three loads a day.
“So while we do all we can to conserve water, we can’t compromise on quality.
“But we are definitely feeling the effects of the drought. And we see it reflected in our water bill. But we don’t a have choice. We have to maintain our standard so washing is done as required.”