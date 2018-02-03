Drought sees small business profit dry up

Businesses already feeling the pinch of the ongoing drought in Nelson Mandela Bay will be hit even harder when the municipality starts to place flow restrictors on the properties of water-intensive companies.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said businesses that come under the wastage radar of the municipality would be targeted if they over-abstracted from the fragile water reserves.

Water services director Barry Martin said the municipality was already taking a hard line on residents using too much water.

“We are now targeting businesses who are not responding to our call of decreasing consumption with similar action,” he said.

But all is not lost for small and medium business.

Mniki said the municipality was exploring the city in the hopes of establishing borehole drilling sites to assist the small to medium businesses.

“The installation of flow restrictors to businesses is already effective. Monitoring is being made, transgressors will be fitted with control devices. The level of water restrictions has not changed,” he said.

However, some water-intensive small business owners are doubtful they will survive long enough to take advantage of the free borehole water.

Sidwell-based Pro-Auto car wash supervisor Muhammad Refaat, looking at the rand value for his 40 000l water bill, said it had doubled over the last six months.