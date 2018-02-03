Defence punches holes in rape case

The defence tore into the evidence led by the state yesterday during the formal bail application of an U21 Blue Bulls rugby player accused of rape.

Closing arguments in the bail application will be heard on Monday in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court. The former Grey High School pupil cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charge of rape.

His legal representative, Danie Gouws, punched holes in the state’s case, claiming there were glaring contradictions in the two statements the victim made.

He said a medical report submitted as evidence was not thorough enough and lacked conclusive remarks that she was indeed raped.

During his cross-examination of investigating officer Captain Michael Shanagan, Gouws said he believed the state had a weak case and that keeping the accused in custody was “punishment for something he probably didn’t do”.

“Rape is a very serious matter. Keeping an innocent person in custody is also a serious matter,” Gouws said.

The accused is facing two charges of rape and one of robbery in that the victim claimed he had stolen her cellphone. The accused was arrested at Kabega Park police station, where he went to lay a charge of theft against the alleged victim.

He claimed she had stolen his phone and money.

Gouws told the court that he was in possession of voice clips where the victim detailed her ordeal but did not make mention of allegations she made in her second statement she gave to Shanagan.

The allegations include that she was forced to perform oral sex on the accused and that she was dragged out of a car and raped. It is alleged that the pair had contacted each other via WhatsApp before meeting up and going to a flat in Central.

At the flat it is alleged that the pair along with three others had consumed alcohol and dagga before going to McDonald’s. From there the victim was taken home by the accused. It was then that the alleged attack took place.

Gouws told the court that the medical report, or J88 document, was incomplete and that there were material contradictions in the statements made by the victim. A statement by the defence’s medical expert, Dr Phillip Kapp, who had viewed the J88, said that there was no conclusive evidence of forced sexual intercourse.

“In the absence of significant injuries, I cannot agree with the examiner’s [repor t],” Gouws read.

A video clip viewed by the court and accepted as evidence showed the victim allegedly wearing the accused’s shirt while at the flat in Central. Gouws said statements by witnesses present in the flat alleged that the victim was making sexual advances to the accused.

Shanagan told the court his personal assumption was that the state had a strong case.

“Evidence must still be tested in court,” he said.