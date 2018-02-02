The son and wife of a plot owner in Endicott near Springs have been arrested for allegedly forcing a man to drink faeces.

Captain Johannes Ramphora confirmed the arrest on Friday morning.

“The son and the wife of the property owners were arrested yesterday. They are expected to appear before the Springs Magistrate’s Court today‚” Ramphora said.

A worker on the plot in Endicott was forced to drink about two litres of faeces before the suspects tried to drown him in a septic tank on December 9.

The victim‚ who is 36‚ worked as a mechanic for the suspect.

He was allegedly being tortured after he failed to switch on the engine of a septic tank pump.

His employer and his son allegedly also used the “k” word‚ a newspaper reported.

The worker was allegedly later thrown into a sewer hole but managed to get out after 30 minutes.

– TimesLIVE