PE drug cartels dealt a ‘major blow’

Port Elizabeth drug cartels were dealt a “major blow” after police seized R2.5-million worth of dagga believed to be en route to Port Elizabeth during the late hours of Thursday night.

The latest bust happened at about 11pm when a minibus was spotted on the N2 heading towards the Bay.

Since last week, police have confiscated R3.1-million worth of dagga coming into the metro.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 24-year-old suspect was arrested and detained on a charge of dealing in dagga.

He is expected to appear in the Paterson Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In a difference incident on Wednesday, two suspects were arrested in Colchester after a high-speed chase.

“The vehicle hit a stationary truck on the N2,” Naidu said.

“Three large bales of dagga were found in the VW Golf.”

Cluster Commander for Motherwell Major General Dawie Rabie commended the members for following up on their suspicions, which had resulted in the arrests.

“There is no place for drug dens in the Eastern Cape and we will continue in our efforts in the battle against drug trafficking and substance abuse,” Rabie said.

“Firearms and drugs are known to be the biggest crime generators within the communities and therefore we will be resolute in fighting the scourge of illicit sale of drugs.

“The prevalence of drugs in the communities is a concern and we will not rest until these drug pedlars and traffickers are arrested and their trade crippled permanently.”