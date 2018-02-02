New MBDA boss positive about huge task ahead

Focus on managing properties and regeneration of CBD and townships

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) must embrace its new role of managing facilities in the city – even hiring people with the necessary expertise and skills.

Newly appointed chief executive Ashraf Adam, who took control of the agency yesterday for the next five years, said managing facilities had happened by default.

“And my argument is we must embrace it,” he said.

His appointment came after two rounds of advertised recruitment which yielded no positive results and then a headhunting process.

The position opened up after Pierre Voges resigned in January last year.

Adam said the municipality continued to offload properties to the agency.

This included the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Tramways Building, Helenvale Resource Centre, Uitenhage Science and Technology Centre, the Campanile, the Donkin Reserve and the Atheneum.

“We are being asked to look after buildings and that is fine,” he said.

Adam said the agency would also embrace the maintenance of Bayworld once it received a request from the municipality.

Other areas of focus would be regenerating the Port Elizabeth CBD and turning townships into areas where people want to work and live.

“Govan Mbeki Avenue was a flagship project of this agency. We are very proud of what we did. It was new, innovative.

“We tried something, it worked but it is no longer working for several reasons.

“Some of the reasons are that retail and informal trading are different,” he said.

“At the same time with the growth of NMU, students have found accommodation there. If it weren’t for the students the place would be dead.”

He said Telkom Park was also on his agenda but no developer had shown interest despite two adverts calling for proposals.

“We then investigated as to why there had been no takers to develop the area.”

He said it seemed the property was too big and the agency was considering dividing it into smaller sections with the relevant zoning.

Adam was appointed as the acting chief executive in May after being seconded by the South African Local Government Association.

He has 28 years of experience in various sectors of government.

He has worked for the Drakenstein Municipality, Municipal Demarcation Board, Department of Public Works and as a consultant for the World Bank.

Adam spoke at a media conference about issues around his job at the Department of Public Works and aspects related to the recruitment process for the MBDA.