Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete has scheduled a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma‚ requested by EFF leader Julius Malema‚ for February 22 — the day after the national budget presentation in parliament.

The Economic Freedom Fighters had asked for special sitting of the National Assembly before next week’s State of the Nation Address (Sona)‚ to debate a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

The red berets hinted that there would be disruptions if their request was turned down.

There is mounting speculation over who will deliver the Sona on February 8.

Zuma will reportedly meet the ANC’s top six officials to discuss his future this weekend.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane had earlier requested that the Sona be postponed until Zuma had been removed from office‚ allowing time for a new president to be elected.

But parliament’s presiding officers said on Thursday that the event – at which the president would deliver the government’s programme of action for the year — would go ahead as planned.

Parliament said in a statement on Friday that Mbete had written to EFF leader Julius Malema‚ indicating that she had decided to schedule their requested motion of no confidence for February 22.

“The determination had taken into account the programme of the National Assembly‚ including the State of the Nation Address‚ debate on the Address‚ the President’s reply to the debate and the tabling of the national budget on February 21.”

The motion will be heard a day after the 2018 budget speech delivered by finance minister Malusi Gigaba who is expected to outline how government will fund Zuma’s free higher education plan.

Mbete has also written to Maimane‚ saying that she had “no power” to accede to the DA’s request for a postponement.

He had argued that public money should not be wasted on allowing Zuma to deliver the Sona – outlining government’s programme of action for the coming year – when it was not likely that he would remain president for much longer.

“Ms Mbete explained that the President‚ as head of State and Government‚ had exercised powers vested in him in terms of the Constitution (section 84(2)(d)‚ read together with Joint Rule 7(1)‚ when he called on Parliament to convene the State of the Nation Address‚” said the statement issued by parliament.

“The Joint Programme Committee had also further ratified the convening of the Address‚ at its meeting on 16 November 2017. The Speaker‚ therefore‚ had no power to accede to the DA’s request to postpone the State of the Nation Address‚ scheduled for delivery to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on 8 February. Joint sittings were also matters of concern to both Houses of Parliament.”

In response to Mbete’s letter‚ EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said on Friday the party was dissatisfied with the date for its motion of no confidence in President Zuma.

“We still insist that we think that parliament be given an opportunity to assess whether Jacob Zuma is suitable to be president of South Africa even before he gives the State of the Nation Address‚ on February 8‚” he said on the sidelines of the EFF plenum currently under way in Johannesburg.

“Because that will be a waste of time to listen to Jacob Zuma and a few days later we are debating whether he is suitable or not to be president.”