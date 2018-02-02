Breaking down in sobs‚ Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has apologised to the families of the Life Esidimeni patient relocation tragedy.

“It’s one of the most painful and horrible events in the history of post-apartheid South Africa‚” he said.

He was referring to the deaths of at least 144 patients after 1 700 mentally ill people were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped NGOs and state facilities in 2016.

Motsoaledi began testifying at about 7pm on Wednesday‚ as the arbitration hearings draw to a close.

The process aims to bring closure to the patients’ families.

“As minister of health‚ I wish to apologise unconditionally to the families and to all those who are still living.

“We have wronged them in a way unimaginable,” he said.

He said whenever he went overseas‚ people asked him about the tragedy.

“It has tarnished us in a way unimaginable. Wherever you go, they ask you about this.” Motsoaledi said people overseas did not understand that he did not have the power to make the decisions of the provincial health departments.

Speaking of the chain of events that led to at least 144 deaths‚ he said: “I regarded this as a crime scene.”

During cross-examination‚ Motsoaledi was told that the Precious Angels NGO was paid R1-million by the Gauteng health department‚ much of it after patients had been removed.

A total of 18 patients died at this illegally licensed NGO‚ which consisted of two houses.

It was closed down by the national Department of Health.