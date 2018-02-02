EP’s rugby jumbo resurrected

Eastern Province Rugby chiefs have ditched the Kings name and logo for their Currie Cup and junior teams and will return to the famous elephant emblem for the new season.

EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan said teams would no longer be called EP Kings and a new elephant logo would be designed for the traditional red-and-black hooped EP jersey.

“There is so much history attached to the elephant and it is part of the Eastern Cape – just look at the famous Addo Elephant Park,” Rademan said.

“There is much debate on which way the trunk should point, but we will have the new logo ready soon.

“It will also cut out confusion between the EP Kings and Southern Kings.

“Teams will now simply be known as EP or the EP Elephants.”

Many rugby supporters feel the Kings brand was tarnished after a crippling cash crisis engulfed the union.

The Southern Kings will retain their title in the PRO14, but a name change could also be on the horizon for them if a new equity partner comes on board.

Rademan said discussions were ongoing between EP Rugby and Hans-Peter Wild, the billionaire owner of top French team Stade Francais.

Wild was Rademan’s guest in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium presidential suite last month when the Southern Kings played a PRO14 game against the Cheetahs. “There are discussions going on which are confidential, and no decisions have been taken,” Rademan said.

“Wild is back in France and business plans have been presented to him.

“I do not want to create false hopes and raise expectations about this and I will make a full statement in due course.

“At this stage, I am positive that this can work.”

It is believed Wild wants to buy a stake in the Southern Kings and that a decision will be taken within the next 10 days.