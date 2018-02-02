Critical Nooitgedacht water project revived

Department restores full budget

The Nooitgedacht expansion project has been brought back to life with a commitment from the Department of Water and Sanitation that it is no longer slashing its budget.

Metro spokesman Sibongile Dimbaza said the news had been confirmed verbally yesterday by senior national water officials.

This followed an appeal from the metro for the department to reconsider its shock revision of the budget, which emerged last week.

“We welcome the commitment to recommence work from Monday,” Dimbaza said.

“This is an important development, bringing the project back to life.”

A visit to the site on Monday revealed that the operation had come to a standstill amid news of the budget cut and a safety officer who had walked off site, which meant that work could not continue legally.

Dimbaza said the R93-million grant initially earmarked for the first tranche of funding this financial year, which was slashed to R59-million, had been restored in full.

With the supply dams now at 26.16% capacity, continued saving wherever possible via the metro’s multi- pronged water turnaround strategy was imperative.

This included a stipulation that residents should use no more than 60 litres of water a day.

Despite yesterday’s good news, a written commitment from the department confirming its original agreement to R390-million in funding over three years for the project appears to still be lacking.