Bay’s IPTS service misses another deadline as operator lacks staff

The Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) has hit another snag – and yet another deadline missed.

On January 10, mayoral committee member for roads and transport Rano Kayser announced that buses would be running within two weeks – but yesterday there were still no buses to be seen.

The fleet of 25 buses is still at the Markman depot.

The first phase of the project – to have been launched last week – would have had buses running on the Cleary Park route.

Kayser’s statement came just days after the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality put out a tender calling for the supply of monitoring equipment for the vehicles.

But when The Herald asked Kayser about his January 10 statement he backtracked, saying the delay was not the municipality’s fault.

However, it needed to give vehicle operating company Spectrum Alert an opportunity to finalise its administration.