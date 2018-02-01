Trollip accused told to hire attorney

The court battle between Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip and former DA activist Nontuthuzelo Jack took a step forward this week when a Port Elizabeth regional court magistrate ordered Jack to appoint an attorney to represent her.

The matter stems from a statement by Jack in 2016 in which she alleged that Trollip had bribed her to dig up dirt on former DA provincial chairwoman Veliswa Mvenya.

Following Jack’s statement, Trollip laid a complaint of crimen injuria and perjury against Jack.

Yesterday, DA provincial spokesman Mlindi Nhanha said the party stood behind Trollip.

He said Jack’s statements, made in an affidavit under oath, were “seriously defamatory and injurious to mayor Trollip’s good name, reputation and public standing”.

Jack has missed several court appearances as a result of a broken leg.