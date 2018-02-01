Son describes dad’s slaying

Victim gunned down in street while telling joke

A young man told the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday how three men he grew up with had approached his father – who was in the middle of telling a joke – before they silently covered their faces, drew guns and fired on his father at point-blank range.

The witness, who is not being named for his own protection, said he had been just 17 when he saw Sean “Nako” Berry, 33, being killed.

Just two months earlier Berry’s brother, notorious gangster Donovan “Staal” Berry, 47, was shot dead in Barberry Street, Salt Lake.

The 19-year-old witness said that after Staal had been murdered, a dispute between the Berry family and the men who had worked for Staal had begun.

The Berry family and Staal’s former employees had fought over property, money and cars.

The witness said Staal had been the leader of a gang called Staal’s Boys, also reportedly known as the Spotbouer gang.

He confirmed that Staal had run a busy drug post in Barend Street, Salt Lake, at the time of his death.

He said his father had become increasingly paranoid after Staal’s death.

“My dad was in a gang, but had left that life behind a long time ago,” he said.

Gregory Malie, 34, of Kamesh and Sherwin Grootboom, 25, of Timothy Valley, Bloemendal, both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and the unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

It is alleged that they both worked for Staal.

The two men and a man only identified as Chucky allegedly killed Sean on the evening of June 19 2016.

They are also charged with wounding another man who was walking with Sean.

The witness said he had been returning from the shop when he saw his father in the street.

“We were talking and making jokes. Something drew my attention. I saw three men coming down the street.

“At first I did not see their faces, but as they came closer I identified them. I knew instantly who they were, like you would know your own grandmother.”