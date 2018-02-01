Son describes dad’s slaying
Victim gunned down in street while telling joke
A young man told the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday how three men he grew up with had approached his father – who was in the middle of telling a joke – before they silently covered their faces, drew guns and fired on his father at point-blank range.
The witness, who is not being named for his own protection, said he had been just 17 when he saw Sean “Nako” Berry, 33, being killed.
Just two months earlier Berry’s brother, notorious gangster Donovan “Staal” Berry, 47, was shot dead in Barberry Street, Salt Lake.
The 19-year-old witness said that after Staal had been murdered, a dispute between the Berry family and the men who had worked for Staal had begun.
The Berry family and Staal’s former employees had fought over property, money and cars.
The witness said Staal had been the leader of a gang called Staal’s Boys, also reportedly known as the Spotbouer gang.
He confirmed that Staal had run a busy drug post in Barend Street, Salt Lake, at the time of his death.
He said his father had become increasingly paranoid after Staal’s death.
“My dad was in a gang, but had left that life behind a long time ago,” he said.
Gregory Malie, 34, of Kamesh and Sherwin Grootboom, 25, of Timothy Valley, Bloemendal, both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and the unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
It is alleged that they both worked for Staal.
The two men and a man only identified as Chucky allegedly killed Sean on the evening of June 19 2016.
They are also charged with wounding another man who was walking with Sean.
The witness said he had been returning from the shop when he saw his father in the street.
“We were talking and making jokes. Something drew my attention. I saw three men coming down the street.
“At first I did not see their faces, but as they came closer I identified them. I knew instantly who they were, like you would know your own grandmother.”
He identified the two accused as part of the group of three.
He said all three of the men had been wearing black hoodies.
“When they were near they suddenly pulled on the cords of their hoodies so that their faces became covered. All three drew guns.
“Then I saw the sparks as they started shooting. They didn’t say anything.
“They shot my dad. I ran to call my grandmother. They were still shooting. I got to the house. Then I heard another shot going off. Then all was quiet.”
The young witness said his father had been lying in the street and had been taken to hospital but had not survived.
He said he knew Malie well as he had worked for Staal, lived across the road and was a pallbearer at Staal’s funeral.
He confirmed that after Staal was shot, the Berry family became embroiled in an ugly dispute with Staal’s former gang members.
Staal’s men had refused to return his properties, cars and money to the Berry family.
Some of Staal’s cars had been burnt out and the windows of his properties broken.
“My dad told me he feared for his life,” the witness said.
The court heard that Berry had chased away Staal’s men from the Barend Street home and would not allow them to return.
Just a few hours before Sean’s death he had encountered some of Staal’s men – including the man who allegedly took over the leadership of the Staal Boys, Okido “Buster” Seekoei, the witness said.
He said Seekoei had told him to stay in school, not to get involved with his father’s business and to remember to take Staal’s son to see his dad’s grave.
The trial before Judge Dayalin Chetty will continue today.