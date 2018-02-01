Safety of Ironman athletes and spectators a major priority, says Best
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of athletes during the Ironman 70.3 World Championship.
Mayoral committee member for safety and security John Best yesterday outlined the municipality’s plans for security during the September race.
“We are determined to make sure that the only drama before and on race days will be the excitement on the course and that the safety of participants, their family, friends and spectators is not compromised,” Best said. Ahead of last year’s Ironman, two international athletes were attacked as they were cycling along the race route.
In March last year, Belgian professional triathlete Frederick van Lierde was ambushed by four men, hit over the head and robbed of his cellphone and sunglasses while riding on Victoria Drive.
Less than a month later, Miroslav Vrastil, of the Czech Republic, was beaten and robbed by 10 men, also on Victoria Drive.
Best said patrols were already being conducted along the route.
“We instituted extraordinary measures to avoid incidents by deciding on a plan of action and having meetings with clubs representing cyclists and Ironman South Africa, to inform them of our patrol times and routes.
“Patrols are conducted by the metro police, traffic law enforcement, the South African Police Service and a number of private security operatives.”
The municipality is also looking into the possibility of a public-private partnership to assist with security.
The security plans for both events include high visibility of police at tourist attractions, foot and bicycle patrols, CCTV monitoring, by-law enforcement, crime prevention – and no public alcohol abuse.