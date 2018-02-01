Safety of Ironman athletes and spectators a major priority, says Best

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of athletes during the Ironman 70.3 World Championship.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security John Best yesterday outlined the municipality’s plans for security during the September race.

“We are determined to make sure that the only drama before and on race days will be the excitement on the course and that the safety of participants, their family, friends and spectators is not compromised,” Best said. Ahead of last year’s Ironman, two international athletes were attacked as they were cycling along the race route.

In March last year, Belgian professional triathlete Frederick van Lierde was ambushed by four men, hit over the head and robbed of his cellphone and sunglasses while riding on Victoria Drive.

Less than a month later, Miroslav Vrastil, of the Czech Republic, was beaten and robbed by 10 men, also on Victoria Drive.