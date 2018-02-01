Perlemoen trio’s case postponed

Alleged perlemoen kingpin Julian Brown and his co-accused will have to wait a bit longer to hear their fate after their case was postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday.

Brown, 32, Eugene “Boesman” Victor and Brandon Turner are facing a string of perlemoen-related charges including racketeering.

Judge Mandla Makaula was due to deliver his judgment in December but was recovering from surgery. He was also not available yesterday.