Perlemoen trio’s case postponed
Alleged perlemoen kingpin Julian Brown and his co-accused will have to wait a bit longer to hear their fate after their case was postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday.
Brown, 32, Eugene “Boesman” Victor and Brandon Turner are facing a string of perlemoen-related charges including racketeering.
Judge Mandla Makaula was due to deliver his judgment in December but was recovering from surgery. He was also not available yesterday.
Addressing Judge Dayalin Chetty, advocates Alwyn Griebenow, for Brown, and Paul Roelofse, for Victor and Turner, requested that bail conditions for the accused be altered.
Griebenow requested that Brown’s condition of reporting to the Kabega Park police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday be changed to only every Sunday.
Roelofse said Victor’s address where he was under house arrest had changed and needed to be placed on record. Chetty allowed the changes.
The matter was postponed to May 3.