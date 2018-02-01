It’s official – third driest January since 1960

It’s official. Port Elizabeth experienced the third driest January since 1960.

South African Weather Service forecaster Garth Sampson said the average rainfall for January was 33mm. January 2018 recorded just 7.6mm.

Sampson said no significant rain is predicted for the next seven days.

“The seasonal forecast which ends in June shows near normal to below normal rainfall,” he said.

As dam levels continue to plummet, with no heavy rain forecast in the upcoming months, Nelson Mandela Bay officials plan to release details of the municipality’s emergency response plan for the city’s own “Day Zero”.

But, the municipality is likely to avoid the looming crisis facing Cape Town, thanks to the Nooitgedacht Water Scheme.

Residents are still urged to conserve water as the scheme is only able to supply about half of the city’s needs at this stage.

Yesterday, Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen told GroundUp that two farming towns in the Eastern Cape might have their Day Zero sooner than Cape Town.

The severe drought in Hankey and Patensie in the Gamtoos Valley prompted the Kouga Municipality to introduce strict water rationing last August. The only dam supplying the area is at a critical level‚ while the process of sinking boreholes is being hampered by a rocky and mountainous terrain.

“I cannot give an exact date but according to our estimates‚ if we cannot receive good rains now in our catchment area‚ then by mid-March we will have Day Zero,” van Lingen said.