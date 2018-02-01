Neighbourhood watch at full throttle to catch motorbike ‘thief’

Alert Lorraine Neighbourhood Watch patrollers caught an alleged motorbike thief red-handed while he was swerving across the road trying to make a getaway.

The 32-year-old man was caught after patrollers spotted two men trying to ride the motorbike in Metz Road, Lorraine, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

Police have welcomed the arrest, calling it a prime example of community involvement in the fight against crime.

Lorraine Neighbourhood Watch vice-chairman Jean Smith said suspicions were raised when a patroller spotted the two men struggling to balance on the bike.

“The patroller watched then called for assistance and stopped next to them to ask them whether they need assistance,” Smith said.

By this stage, the two had made it to the corner of Dijon Road and Marguerite Street in Lorraine.

“During the conversation, he noticed only one of them was wearing a helmet and that the bike had no key in the ignition. Parts of the bike had also been broken and the throttle was dysfunctional. One had to pull a wire to accelerate.”

Smith said the men claimed to be on their way to the petrol station.

“Several questions were asked about the roadworthiness of the bike and why there were no keys. The driver of the bike then said he would go fetch the registration papers from his house and ran off. When the police arrived a few minutes later, they went looking for the man but he had vanished.”

At that stage, police had determined the bike was reported stolen from outside a business in Circular Drive, Fairview on Friday.

According to Smith, the driver who had run away, returned at about 3am with five friends.

“He attempted to convince everyone that the bike was not stolen and that he was just on his way to the put petrol in the bike.”

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 32-year-old man was arrested while the passenger was released.

“The driver was detained for possession of stolen property. The passenger appears to have just met up with this group and was released after interrogation,” she said.

Mount Road cluster commander Major-General Thembisile Patekile urged residents to get involved with neighbourhood watches and street committees.

“This is an example of why we need you, the residents, on our side to fight crime. Without the dedication of these neighbourhood watch members, this suspect would likely still be free. He could have gone through an entire suburb undetected. With the alertness of residents, we found back a stolen bike and possibly prevented another crime that was going to take place,” he added.

The man will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.