On January 25‚ a full bench of the high court made a scathing ruling against Molefe‚ finding that former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s damning State of Capture report could not be ignored and would hang over Molefe until he was cleared.

His nemesis‚ trade union Solidarity, has already said it will oppose the application.

Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe applied yesterday for leave to appeal against a Pretoria High Court order that his reappointment and pension fund payout were unlawful.

Judge Elias Matojane’s judgment‚ confirmed by Judge Hans Fabricius and Judge Segopotje Mphahlele‚ was unrelenting: “The allegations are highly relevant to [Molefe’s] suitability to be reinstated as [group chief executive].

“They are the dead weight that he must carry till he is cleared.”

The judgment also rubbished Molefe’s assertion that he had not resigned but took an early pension.

The decision of the Eskom board to accept Molefe’s early retirement was reviewed and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s decision to appoint Molefe as chief executive were set aside.

Molefe was told to pay back an estimated R11-million he had already received as part of the R30.1million pension payout. He was also ordered to pay the legal costs of Solidarity‚ the DA and the EFF.

Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann said yesterday: “We are astounded by Mr Molefe’s application and believe that no other court will come to a different decision.

“We’ll definitely oppose the application.

“Solidarity will continue with a submission to the Hawks to assist them with the criminal investigation against Molefe.”

