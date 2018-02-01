MBDA head to be announced today

Ashraf Adam to take over crucial metro agency

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is expected to announce Ashraf Adam as its new chief executive today, finally filling a critical vacancy crucial for the development of the city.

This comes after two rounds of advertised recruitment which yielded no positive results and then a headhunting process.

The position opened up after Pierre Voges resigned in January last year.

Adam was appointed as the acting chief executive in May after being seconded by the South African Local Government Association.

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium manager Mpho Mokonyana took over from Adam in December, also in an acting capacity.

MBDA board chairman Phil Goduka said Adam would be announced as the chief executive today.

“The press will be invited, when we will make the announcement of Adam,” he said.

Adam has also worked for the Drakenstein Municipality, Municipal Demarcation Board, Department of Public Works and as a consultant for the World Bank.

According to information leaked to The Herald, Adam failed a psychometric test during the stringent MBDA appointment process.

While Goduka confirmed Adam had taken the test, he refused to reveal the result.

“That’s not important. He did the test.”

Asked if he had passed, he said: “Why is that important?”

A psychometric test typically consists of numerical reasoning, verbal reasoning and diagrammatic reasoning tests.