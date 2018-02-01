MBDA head to be announced today
Ashraf Adam to take over crucial metro agency
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is expected to announce Ashraf Adam as its new chief executive today, finally filling a critical vacancy crucial for the development of the city.
This comes after two rounds of advertised recruitment which yielded no positive results and then a headhunting process.
The position opened up after Pierre Voges resigned in January last year.
Adam was appointed as the acting chief executive in May after being seconded by the South African Local Government Association.
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium manager Mpho Mokonyana took over from Adam in December, also in an acting capacity.
MBDA board chairman Phil Goduka said Adam would be announced as the chief executive today.
“The press will be invited, when we will make the announcement of Adam,” he said.
Adam has also worked for the Drakenstein Municipality, Municipal Demarcation Board, Department of Public Works and as a consultant for the World Bank.
According to information leaked to The Herald, Adam failed a psychometric test during the stringent MBDA appointment process.
While Goduka confirmed Adam had taken the test, he refused to reveal the result.
“That’s not important. He did the test.”
Asked if he had passed, he said: “Why is that important?”
A psychometric test typically consists of numerical reasoning, verbal reasoning and diagrammatic reasoning tests.
Goduka said none of the board members had objected to Adam being selected during a meeting.
Asked if the decision was unanimous, he said: “The board appointed Adam. The board did not vote. We agreed as the board.
“No one objected to Adam being appointed.”
He said Adam would be presented to the media today and would respond to questions.
Asked if he would answer questions about the results of the test, he said: “We will answer what is important for you to know.
“You can ask at the press conference. “After we respond, the conversation is over.”
Questioned if Adam was the only name put forward, Goduka said: “You are going to get all this information [today].”
Mayoral committee member Andrew Whitfield said if any part of the process had not been completed properly that would be a cause for concern.
“I don’t have any information at my disposal that the process was not completed,” he said.
“If it was not, the board is responsible to ensure it was.”
Whitfield said he would like to know if the process had been completed correctly.
The MBDA’s performance also came under the spotlight earlier this month after it emerged that it had met only half of its targets and spent a fraction of its capital budget in the past six months.
Only six of its goals had been met.