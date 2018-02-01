Controversial UK commentator Katie Hopkins has asked for a meeting with EFF leader Juluis Malema to talk about the Kill the farmer song.

On Tuesday Hopkins tweeted: “Dear @Julius–S–Malema @EFFSouthAfrica You are aware I am in your country. Please may I request a meeting in public to discuss the singing of ”Kill the Boer‚ Kill the Farmer”

The British TV personality – described by some media outlets as a professional troll – announced earlier this month that she would travel to South Africa to report on farm murders‚ which she claimed were the result of anti-white ethnic cleansing.

Predictably‚ the tweets have stirred up a hornet’s nest – and divided opinion along racial lines.

Malema does not appear to have replied and she repeated the invitation on Thursday: “Dear @Julius–S–Malema — are you afraid of a little white woman? I thought you were the big man?”

Since her arrival she has interviewed various victims of farm attacks. She tweeted on Tuesday: “Farmers and their workers live together‚ are attacked together & die together. These two beautiful men fight on & farm on — together #plaasmoorde”

