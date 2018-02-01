Business calls for change at New Brighton square
Toilets, policing, parking among issues raised at metro meeting
Installing street lights along Embizweni Square is not enough – the New Brighton business precinct is in need of ablution facilities and a visible police presence.
This is the view of New Brighton entrepreneurs operating from Embizweni Square, who also made calls yesterday for the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to clamp down on crime in the area.
They also asked for visible parking space in the precinct and said they wanted the Mandela Bay Development Agency to be part of the development of Embizweni Square.
The business owners’ concerns were raised during a question-and-answer session with mayor Athol Trollip.
The precinct has so far received a slight facelift, with road markings painted and street lights installed.
Refuse trucks were also removing rubbish yesterday.
KK Butchery owner Kholekile Kwatsha said the state of the precinct was not conducive to business.
“I started my business in 1978 and things were different back then.
“I acknowledge and appreciate that street lights have been installed in the area, but you have done nothing at all,” Khwatsha said. “You need to do more. “Embizweni is at the centre of New Brighton.
“We need parking space because our customers struggle for parking.”
He said the most urgent issue was the need for toilets.
“We get customers all the way from [the former] Transkei who want meat, but people are [urinating] in front of the business.
“Surely that is not conducive for business?”
Other issues were crime and alcohol abuse among children.
Daniel Mzide, who owns a panelbeating business, urged the city to intervene as his business had been targeted by criminals and children who loitered in the area.
“This meeting came at the right time as I didn’t know where to go with my problems,” he said.
“On more than one occasion young children have broken into the cars that people park at my workshop and I don’t know what to do.
“There are many things that need to be done. We need security, we need to frequently see police because by the time they get there after an incident the criminals have already run off.”
Trollip, flanked by members of his mayoral committee, said CCTV cameras and Shotspotter gunshot detection technology would be installed at Embizweni.
“No business can flourish in an environment of crime, no community can flourish in an environment of crime,” Trollip said.
“Selling alcohol to children is illegal. Some of these outlets are going to feel the pinch.”
Trollip said the meeting had been arranged so that municipal officials could hear from business owners what kind of development they would like to see happen in the area.