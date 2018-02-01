Business calls for change at New Brighton square

Toilets, policing, parking among issues raised at metro meeting

Installing street lights along Embizweni Square is not enough – the New Brighton business precinct is in need of ablution facilities and a visible police presence.

This is the view of New Brighton entrepreneurs operating from Embizweni Square, who also made calls yesterday for the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to clamp down on crime in the area.

They also asked for visible parking space in the precinct and said they wanted the Mandela Bay Development Agency to be part of the development of Embizweni Square.

The business owners’ concerns were raised during a question-and-answer session with mayor Athol Trollip.

The precinct has so far received a slight facelift, with road markings painted and street lights installed.

Refuse trucks were also removing rubbish yesterday.

KK Butchery owner Kholekile Kwatsha said the state of the precinct was not conducive to business.

“I started my business in 1978 and things were different back then.

“I acknowledge and appreciate that street lights have been installed in the area, but you have done nothing at all,” Khwatsha said. “You need to do more. “Embizweni is at the centre of New Brighton.

“We need parking space because our customers struggle for parking.”

He said the most urgent issue was the need for toilets.