President Jacob Zuma has until the end of the day to submit fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on why he should not face corruption charges.

The deadline comes at a time when the ANC is facing pressure to remove Zuma from office before his term ends in 2019.

Zuma was originally given until November 30 but his legal team had asked for an extension‚ which was granted by national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams.

His deadline was then extended to January 31.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed a bid by Zuma and the NPA to appeal a high court ruling that found the 2009 decision to drop charges against Zuma was irrational. Zuma had also conceded to this during the hearing.

In another court ruling‚ following the SCA judgment last year‚ a full bench of the High Court in Pretoria set aside Abrahams’s appointment as NPA boss and said Zuma had already told the SCA that he had every intention of using the processes available to him to resist prosecution.

The court said this would place Abrahams on the spot.

The court ordered that the deputy president should appoint a new national director of public prosecutions while Zuma was still in office because Zuma had a conflict of interest.

Zuma‚ the NPA and Abrahams are appealing this ruling in the Constitutional Court.

The appeal papers filed by the NPA and Abrahams include a letter in which the NPA informed Zuma’s lawyers that all 218 people on the witness list for the corruption matter were available.

Controversial KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko is leading the NPA’s team that considers Zuma’s representations.

Noko and her team would then make recommendations to Abrahams on whether Zuma should face charges.

– BusinessLIVE