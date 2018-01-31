Woman tied up during home robbery

A Port Elizabeth woman was tied up during a robbery in Mount Croix on Wednesday morning (31/01/17).

The 46-year-old woman, a domestic worker, was accosted by three men armed with knives as she entered a Mount Road house at about 8am.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the men approached her from behind.

“She attempted to lock the glass door but was unable to do so in time,” Rheeder said.

“They then ushered her into the house and forced her into the house and forced her to walk upstairs. They tied her hands together with karate belts.”

Rheeder said one of the suspects stood over the woman while the other two ransacked the house.

“They packed several small items such as cellphones, laptops, money and watches into a bag and left on foot,” he said.

“After they ran out of the house, the woman managed to press the panic button.”

Rheeder said the woman, while shaken, was not injured.

A case of house robbery is being investigated.