Passenger ‘raped by jikeleza driver after hijacking’

A Port Elizabeth jikeleza taxi driver was arrested after allegedly raping one of his passengers just minutes after he and the passenger were hijacked and kicked out of his car.

The 27-year-old driver was arrested shortly after going to the Swartkops police station to report the hijacking.

Port Elizabeth police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the arrest had come after Constable Pumeza Mayinje, 36, attached to the Mount Road Cluster crime combating task team, spotted the woman on the side of the road.

“Mayinje was dropping off her colleagues [after their shift] during the early hours of Monday when she noticed a woman at the traffic lights on the John Tallant Road in Swartkops.

“The woman flagged down Mayinje and informed her that she had been raped and needed to get home,” Naidu said.

“At the time, she did not want to open a case. “The victim was allegedly on her way home on Sunday at about 9pm in a jikeleza taxi from Zinyoka to Zwide.

“The driver stopped to pick up another four men. The men in turn hijacked the Corsa and forced both the female victim and the driver out of the car in the Perseverance area.

“The Jikeleza driver [then] allegedly forced the woman into the bushes and raped her,” Naidu said.

Mayinje then contacted the control room and asked them to advise police to be on the look out for the driver if he reported the hijacking.

“On further investigation, the suspect – who had already left the police station – was brought back. “The victim identified him and he was arrested and detained at Swartkops on a charge of rape.”