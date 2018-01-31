Nosedive in number of Bay tourists

Festive season tourist numbers in Nelson Mandela Bay have plummeted – and water woes, crime and a sluggish economy have been blamed.

Average accommodation occupancy for the past season dropped by almost nine percentage points compared with the previous year – almost 40 000 bed nights down – which included the figure for foreign visitors falling by close to 19 000 bed nights.

Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism (NMBT) – which released the figures – attributed this to less business travel early last month, the fuel price hike and ratings downgrades, while the hospitality trade cited, among others, crime and water worries.

Port Elizabeth Metro Bed and Breakfast Association (PEMBBA) chairwoman Shena Wilmot said guesthouses in the Bay had experienced a definite drop.

“December was definitely down, but not too bad. January was very quiet – it is normally busy because people from overseas don’t tend to visit over Christmas but [travel here] in January when it is still cold [in their countries].”

Wilmot noted a decline in foreign visitors.

“It is worrying. I do think crime is a major inhibiting factor and it is essential we get that sorted out.”

Maggie Mann, co-owner of Addo Gateway Lodge and the Sundays River Ferry cruise company, attributed the lack of foreigners to the drought.

“We are usually very busy from November to January, but it slowed down very suddenly this season,” she said.

“Many of the overseas tourists said they were worried about the water situation.

“We ’ve still had a rush [of tourists], but it has been a slower, quieter rush.”

According to NMBT’s figures, the average formal accommodation occupancy for the 2016-17 season was 77.47% which dropped to 68.78% this year, reflecting an 8.69 percentage point shortfall.

The average number of bed nights sold dropped by 39 364 from 383 049 to 343 685, while the number taken up by foreigners dipped from 73 798 to 55 203.

Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism said foreign spend was recorded as R28 880 670 in 2016-17 and R22 111 774 in the most recent season, while domestic spend dropped from R384 923 490 to R378 367 638.

But at the same time, the accommodation sector recorded a hike in income. This was attributed to an increase in available accommodation and bed nights, as well as an increase in rates.

The length of stay averaged 4.1 days, generating R185 156 663 versus R183 795 999 a year before.

Mayoral committee member for economic development, tourism and agriculture Andrew Whitfield expressed concern about the drop in tourist numbers, but said the metro would be working on improving tourism in the city.

“The slight dip in tourism numbers is a concern,” Whitfield said.

“The slowdown in the economy has had an impact on all sectors. “We are continuing to focus on tourism products and events tourism, with a stronger focus in 2018 on business tourism.”

Tourism chief executive Mandlakazi Skefile said: “One of the strategies for summer and the foreseeable future is extending the length of stay for visitors.

“To achieve [this], tourists must have a reason to extend their holidays through visiting attractions, events and activities.

“Therefore, a concerted effort was implemented to support the launch of a variety of new products and events.”

These included free Segway tours, Fat Bike beach rides and Valley Crag wall-climbing.

The return of the Apple Express also proved successful while other top activities included Adrenalin Addo Zipline, Heavenly Stables horse-riding, Sundays River Ferry excursions and the Gravity Indoor Trampoline Park.